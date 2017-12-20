UN Human Rights Agency (OHCHR) spokesperson Rupert Colville called the killing of a wheelchair-bound amputee Ibrahim Abu Thuraya a “truly shocking and wanton act”, speaking from the Palais des Nations in Geneva on Tuesday. “Given his severe disability, which must have been clearly visible to those who shot him, his killing is incomprehensible – and it is a truly shocking and wanton act,” stated Colville.OHCHR spokesperson said that response by the Israeli Security Forces, which involved firing live-ammunition, has resulted in five Palestinians being killed and hundreds more injured since the beginning of protests in the West Bank and Gaza. According to Colville, “use of live ammunition has resulted in over 220 people being injured in Gaza, including 95 on Friday alone, in addition to tens of others who sustained injuries from tear gas or rubber bullets.” He then raised the question of whether the force used by the Israeli forces was “properly calibrated to the threat.” “These events, including the loss of five irreplaceable human lives, can sadly be traced directly back to the unilateral U.S. announcement on the status of Jerusalem, which breaks international consensus and was dangerously provocative,” said Colville. The 29-year-old wheelchair-bound man with no legs was reportedly shot dead by Israeli Security Forces close to the fence between Gaza and Israel as he attended a demonstration on Friday against US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.